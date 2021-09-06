51,013 Shares in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Zanite Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNTE opened at $10.06 on Monday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.