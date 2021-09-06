52,933 Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

