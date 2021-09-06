$570,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report sales of $570,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $850,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTBX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 138,214 shares during the period. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,267. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

