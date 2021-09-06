$64.11 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report sales of $64.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.84 million and the highest is $65.37 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $34.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $204.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.35 million to $204.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $276.25 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 212,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $579.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

