6,655 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

