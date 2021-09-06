$69.65 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post $69.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.73 million. Euronav posted sales of $205.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $402.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $430.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $813.26 million, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $888.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $9.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.