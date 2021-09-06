$8.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post sales of $8.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $9.73 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $36.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.11 billion to $37.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $39.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,544. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

