800 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $174.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

