8,269 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $184.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -171.19 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,949 shares of company stock worth $7,149,082 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

