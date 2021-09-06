888 (LON:888) Price Target Raised to GBX 450

888 (LON:888) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on 888. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 888 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Shares of LON:888 traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 406.20 ($5.31). 533,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,427. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 184.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 389.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 383.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. 888 has a one year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

