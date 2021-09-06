915 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $104.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

