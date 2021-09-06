$93.43 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $93.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.66 million and the lowest is $92.20 million. AppFolio reported sales of $84.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $353.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $421.87 million, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $424.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $123.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.56. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.07.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

