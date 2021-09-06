$95.17 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post sales of $95.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.92 million and the highest is $138.41 million. Galapagos posted sales of $168.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $601.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.88 million to $782.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $572.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $848.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galapagos.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GLPG traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. 151,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $148.68.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

