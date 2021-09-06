AAX Token (AAB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,896.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $5.85 million and $37,896.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00017873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00141703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.00785903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00047077 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

