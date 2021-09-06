ABVC BioPharma, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on September 13th (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma’s (OTCMKTS:ABVC) quiet period will end on Monday, September 13th. ABVC BioPharma had issued 1,100,000 shares in its public offering on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $6,875,000 based on an initial share price of $6.25. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ABVC opened at $3.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. ABVC BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 1,074.89% and a negative net margin of 2,076.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABVC BioPharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of new drugs and medical devices. The company also integrates research achievements from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. It conducts clinical trials of translational medicine for Proof of Concept and out-licenses it to international pharmaceutical companies.

