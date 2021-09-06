Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $5,008,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.18. 5,606,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,213. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

