adbank (ADB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. adbank has a market cap of $2.23 million and $11,951.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00016844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00146460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.14 or 0.00798214 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 871,325,674 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.