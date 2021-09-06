Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Universal Display by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $209.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.