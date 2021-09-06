Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 545,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,146,000 after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

