Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NTG opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

