Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 1,450.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 41,441 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $76.89 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.