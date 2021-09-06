Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,488 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $84.82 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

