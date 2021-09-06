Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.