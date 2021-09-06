Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $179.28 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.