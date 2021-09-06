Akropolis Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.47 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $127.33 million and approximately $28.47 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00142170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.00792002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

