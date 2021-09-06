Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $241.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.30. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $248.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

