Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

