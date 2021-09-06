Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.30. 16,440,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,570,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.41. The stock has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

