Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.93.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$50.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.51. The stock has a market cap of C$54.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.