Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.43 million, a P/E ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

