Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of TrueBlue worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TrueBlue by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in TrueBlue by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:TBI opened at $27.58 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $979.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

