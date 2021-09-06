Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,570 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 682.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 92.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $42.73 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $949.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $336,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

