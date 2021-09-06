Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 207,240 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 194,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 919,091 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 382,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of VVNT opened at $13.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.63.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

