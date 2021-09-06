Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,600 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Radius Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Radius Health by 16.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 298,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 41,554 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDUS stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.90. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

