Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,275 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Alliant Energy worth $56,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

