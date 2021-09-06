Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $221,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,284,229 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.12 on Monday, reaching $2,895.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,714.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,427.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.