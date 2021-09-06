Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,874.79. The company had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,667.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,388.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

