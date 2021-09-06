Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is ($0.52). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.49. 23,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,324. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $226.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

