Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 50,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,765,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $75.07 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $76.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -834.11 and a beta of 1.50.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 1,333,306 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 65.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.