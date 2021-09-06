Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 50,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,765,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $75.07 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $76.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -834.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 1,333,306 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 65.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

