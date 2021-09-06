Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

