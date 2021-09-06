Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 1,832.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $618,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 25.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $297,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALTM stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 3.89.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

