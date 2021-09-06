American Century Companies Inc. Has $24.89 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,741 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $24,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after buying an additional 320,410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after buying an additional 246,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 240,743 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 457,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 228,980 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

NYSE AEM opened at $58.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

