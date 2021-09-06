American Century Companies Inc. Has $30.98 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.83% of Mercury Systems worth $30,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

