American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $26,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 160,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $182.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.08. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

