American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $31.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.18.

AEO opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

