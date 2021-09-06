American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.56 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post sales of $10.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.97 billion and the lowest is $10.18 billion. American Express reported sales of $8.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $40.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.79 billion to $41.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.18 billion to $48.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.30. 4,207,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,931. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

