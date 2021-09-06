American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.59 million-$75.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.24 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on APEI. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

APEI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,538. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $505.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. Research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Public Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

