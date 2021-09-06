American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $65,580.41 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,206.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, June 5th, Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20.

AMWL stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

