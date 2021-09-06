Americana Partners LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after buying an additional 461,610 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

