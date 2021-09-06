Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 514,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 594,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118,005 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 52.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 438,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SLM by 12.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

